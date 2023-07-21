Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A Frankenmuth man was arraigned in Saginaw on five felony charges in regard to fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The Attorney General’s (AG) office said Anthony Golden, 66 of Frankenmuth, was charged for fraudulently obtaining two PPP loans from the federal government totaling almost $41,000.

The AG’s office said Golden was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of false pretenses in excess of $20,000

Two counts of filing false tax returns

One count of using a computer to commit a crime

According to the AG’s office, Golden allegedly applied for and received two PPP loans, claiming his payroll income was impacted by the pandemic when it was not. He allegedly also received forgiveness for those loans by claiming the funds were used in compliance with the PPP rules, and that they were used for payroll, the AG’s office said.

Golden did not report the improperly forgiven loans as income on his Michigan tax returns, the AG’s office said.

“I would like to thank the Homeland Security Investigations Detroit field office for the assistance in this investigation. During the Pandemic the United States Government was defrauded out of millions of dollars in the state of Michigan alone,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My department will continue to hold those responsible who try to take advantage of government aid programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program.”

Golden’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 9:30 a.m.

