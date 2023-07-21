Ithaca man killed in crash with semi

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A 71-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a crash in Gratiot County involving a semi.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive in Arcada Township on July 20 around 2:20 p.m.

Investigators believe a pickup, driven by Michael Doran, crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer.

The sheriff’s office said Doran was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was not injured.

Investigators said Doran may have had a medical event before the crash.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.