Ithaca man killed in crash with semi

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A 71-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a crash in Gratiot County involving a semi.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive in Arcada Township on July 20 around 2:20 p.m.

Investigators believe a pickup, driven by Michael Doran, crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer.

The sheriff’s office said Doran was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was not injured.

Investigators said Doran may have had a medical event before the crash.

