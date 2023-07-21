Local airports to receive grant funding for improvements

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Two local airports are receiving grant funding for reconstruction and improvements.

On Thursday, July 20, U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award Bishop International Airport in Flint and MBS International Airport in Freeland with grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

The state said Bishop Airport will receive $5,845,222 to reconstruct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

MBS International Airport will receive $5,636,628 to renovate a runway and install a runway visual guidance system, the state said.

“Local airports are economic engines for communities across our state, and it’s critical they have the resources they need to operate effectively and safely,” Peters said. “This federal funding will help Bishop International Airport and MBS International Airport make necessary updates to ensure travelers in the Great Lakes Bay Region can get where they need to go safely.”

James Canders, the Airport Director at MBS International Airport, said they are grateful for the support.

“The awarded funds will significantly improve the overall airport infrastructure, ensuring that we continue to provide a world-class experience for our passengers while prioritizing safety and sustainability,” Canders said.

For more information on the Airport Improvement Program, visit the FAA website.

