Local airports to receive grant funding for improvements

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Two local airports are receiving grant funding for reconstruction and improvements.

On Thursday, July 20, U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award Bishop International Airport in Flint and MBS International Airport in Freeland with grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

The state said Bishop Airport will receive $5,845,222 to reconstruct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

MBS International Airport will receive $5,636,628 to renovate a runway and install a runway visual guidance system, the state said.

“Local airports are economic engines for communities across our state, and it’s critical they have the resources they need to operate effectively and safely,” Peters said. “This federal funding will help Bishop International Airport and MBS International Airport make necessary updates to ensure travelers in the Great Lakes Bay Region can get where they need to go safely.”

James Canders, the Airport Director at MBS International Airport, said they are grateful for the support.

“The awarded funds will significantly improve the overall airport infrastructure, ensuring that we continue to provide a world-class experience for our passengers while prioritizing safety and sustainability,” Canders said.

For more information on the Airport Improvement Program, visit the FAA website.

Read next:
Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces
The Saginaw Armory is getting millions of dollars of upgrades.
Storm, hail damage in mid-Michigan
Hail in Davison (Photo: Troy Mansberry)
State budget signed, allocates $24.3B for education
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the balanced, bipartisan state budget which includes $24.3...
‘A really big deal’: National Fishing competition returns to Bay City
The National Professional Fishing League is making a stop in Bay City this week.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Michigan State Police were on the scene investigating.
19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting
Generic police lights
3 suffered life-threatening injuries in Bay Co. crash, 4 others injured
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
There is a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day on Thursday for strong to severe storms

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, July 20
The Saginaw Armory is getting millions of dollars of upgrades.
Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces
Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the balanced, bipartisan state budget which includes $24.3...
State budget signed, allocates $24.3B for education