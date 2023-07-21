Lottery player wins $25K a year for life

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan Lottery player won $25,000 a year for life by playing the Lucky for Life game.

The ticket was purchased online at michiganlottery.com and matched the five white balls drawn in Thursday’s drawing: 12-27-31-39-46.

This is the sixth time this year a Michigan player won a lifetime prize playing the game, the Michigan Lottery said.

The winner has two options to collect their prize: an annual $25,000 payment for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater; or a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date.

