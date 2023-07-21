Mini Michigan mullet champ participating in national competition

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mullet-growing champion from Michigan is competing with others across the United States for the title of the ultimate mullet, and he’s only 10-years-old.

Emmett Haire’s style is the classic: business in the front, party in the back.

Haire is participating in the USA Mullet Championships, but it’s not all about style. According to the competition’s website, 100 percent of donations go to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

When creating his do, Haire’s styling secret is simple.

“I put a lot of product gel in it, and every time I do my hair I usually have to take a shower,” Haire said, adding when he combs it, he loves checking himself out.

As for friends, Michigan’s mullet boy said they love his style.

“They really want me to keep going with the mullet, and make it even better,” Haire said.

Haire placed seventh in his age category in the competition, and now has a chance to move on.

“I really like winning, and joining on in and seeing where I can get,” Haire said.

Round two of voting ends Monday, July 24 at midnight. He has to place in the top 25 out of 100 kids from ages 1 to 12.

To cast your vote for Emmett, or donate for Wounded Warriors, go here.

