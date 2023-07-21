New arcade for all ages opens in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A new arcade opened in Fenton on Friday, July 21 featuring a variety of different games.

The Last Level Bar and Games in Fenton features arcade games, console games, board games, pinball, and bocce ball. To celebrate the big opening, there will also be a food truck on site today through Sunday, July 23.

“We’re just excited to bring stuff to Fenton,” said arcade owner Edward McNulty.

The arcade features 30 games, most of which are free, and the exceptions are games that require quarters and tokens to play.

“If you want to do something you have to go somewhere else. So, we’d find ourselves going to Flint or Brighton or Novi or anything like that just to like, find activities for either us or the kids. So now we have something in Fenton that we can do and it’s something that all ages can do,” McNulty said.

The arcade’s theme is retro, celebrating the 80′s and 90′s.

In addition to playing some classic games, people can also grab some snacks and a drink.

“One of my favorite machines that I’m excited for, we have a Killer Queen cabinet which is just the second cab in Michigan. There’s a really big scene in Chicago and Cincinnati for it,” McNulty said. “But it’s a 5-on-5 arcade cabinet and they have league nights and happy hours. It’s just a dollar per game so whether you play 5-on-5 or 1-on-1.”

McNulty grew up playing video games and remembers the thrill of playing side-by-side with his friends. He said he hopes that by bringing this arcade to town, it will also bring back that human element of gaming.

“You can come here, and you can play board games with people, and you can play video games with people and you can do stuff,” he said. “You can sit and have a drink, you can play console games, you can just play games the way they were supposed to be with actual people next to each other,” he said.

All are welcome at the arcade during the day, but after 8 p.m. it’s adults only.

The arcade will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

