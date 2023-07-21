New arcade opening in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A new arcade is opening up in Fenton on Friday, July 21.

The Last Level features arcade games, console games, board games, pinball, and bocce ball.

The celebrate the big opening, there will also be a food truck on site through Sunday.

The Last Level opens at noon on N. Fenton Road.

