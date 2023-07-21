Organization celebrates ADA’s 33rd anniversary

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A gathering was held to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Organizers with The Disability Network (TDN) threw its annual ADA picnic Friday afternoon at Powers Catholic High School in Flint.

There was food, games, and dancing.

Organizers said events like this are important to raise awareness.

“It’s an event made for people with disabilities. It’s hard to find events in the community that specifically celebrate people of all abilities. So, we think this event is very important, so everyone feels welcome,” said Cara Birchmeier, the director of advancement and development for TDN.

TDN said these events help rebrand disability in Genesee County.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.