Pleasant Friday night, a few spotty showers Saturday, better chance Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy afternoon yesterday, things have been much more pleasant around the TV5 viewing area today.

We’ve had plenty of blue sky, comfortable temperatures, and humidity levels have stayed fairly low also. Hopefully today has provided a good opportunity for clean up for those impacted by yesterday’s storms, and has allowed power crews to get any outages fixed quickly.

As for Friday night plans, those look to be in good shape outside of a few spotty showers, and although there are some rain chances this weekend, we don’t expect a washout of a weekend with plenty of dry time mixed in also.

This Evening & Overnight

Although a shower is possible tonight, it’s a very low chance and not one you should really plan your evening around. The odds are far better that your town won’t see a shower, so keep your plans scheduled. If you’re one of the “unlucky” ones who receives a shower, we don’t expect it to be too significant and everything should fade pretty quickly near and after sunset

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 50s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for most of the evening otherwise with a mix of clouds and sunshine, eventually dropping into the 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the northwest into tomorrow morning.

Saturday

A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but most won't see rain. (WNEM)

The weekend gets off to a great start with mostly sunny skies, and most of your Saturday should be dry. There will be a chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening, but like tonight, the chance should remain isolated or widely scattered. Most areas won’t see rain tomorrow and for those who do, we don’t expect severe weather.

High temperatures for Saturday, July 22nd. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday, with a northwest wind most of the day around 5 to 10 miles per hour. There will be a transition to southwesterly winds into Saturday evening and overnight.

Any showers and storms should fade near and after sunset, with skies clearing out into the overnight. Lows will settle in the 50s Saturday night.

Sunday

The coverage of rain on Sunday is expected to be more than Saturday. (WNEM)

Sunday will be a very similar day, though the chance for rain will be better in the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Even so, we still don’t expect it to be raining most of the time. We’ll keep an eye on this through the weekend and make adjustments if necessary on the specifics as we get better data closer to Sunday.

High temperatures for Sunday, July 23rd. (WNEM)

Highs will be slightly warmer with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, with most around the low 80s on Sunday.

Showers and storms will gradually fade near and after sunset once again (sound familiar?) and we’ll dry out into Monday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s for Sunday night.

