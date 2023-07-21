Quieter weather Friday with a few shower chances this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Quieter weather is moving back into Mid-Michigan again after severe weather on Thursday afternoon. That severe weather brought significant hail damage to parts of the Davison area. As of this morning we’re back to clearing skies and expecting our weather to be similar to what we had earlier in the week: clear morning with fair weather clouds in the afternoon!

The weekend does have shower chances in the mix, these chances are better on Sunday, but know that we aren’t expecting a complete washout of a weekend. If you have plans to be outside, you can always track the rain with our Interactive Radar!

Today

This morning we have clearing skies with temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Today’s highs will reach up to around 80 degrees with dew points between 55 and 60 degrees. It’ll be comfortable with a north northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph. We expect the sunnier skies in the morning to lead to fair weather clouds in the afternoon. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out in Arenac and Iosco Counties, otherwise it’s a dry day.

Friday will see highs near 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear going into the overnight with lows falling to around 56 degrees. It’ll be a perfect windows-open night with northwest wind checking in at 5 mph or less.

Weekend Outlook

The biggest change to the weekend forecast is the addition of a pop-up shower chance on Saturday. We are expecting most showers that form to stay west and south, and if you fall under a shower it should be brief. There’s no need to cancel any plans that you have, but if you’ll be outside know that there will be some showers from time to time.

Saturday should see some spotty showers to the south and west. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday reach up to 80 degrees with dew points at the same level as Friday, so overall it will be pleasant with a typical mid-summer feel. The wind will be northwesterly for most of the day before shifting to the southwest in the evening. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Lows land around 57 degrees Saturday night.

Saturday will see highs nearly identical to Friday. (WNEM)

Sunday will see a better chance of scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms in the later-afternoon and evening. This is as a small disturbance -- mostly just a wind shift -- moves through paired with the heating of the day. Severe weather is not expected. Overall, this will bring some damp conditions to Sunday evening.

Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday up to around 82 degrees. Dew points should be able to get just over 60 degrees. Sunday’s wind will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday sees highs near 82 degrees. (WNEM)

For a look into next workweek, take a peek at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.