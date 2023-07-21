Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen with autism

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl who has autism.

Jamie McClure, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in Coldwater Township about 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. She was wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

She has dark brown shoulder-length hair.

The sheriff’s office said if you see her, do not approach her as she may run. Instead, call 911.

