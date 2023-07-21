Train cars derailed in Kawkawlin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5 is working to learn more information about an incident involving a train in Kawkawlin near M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Road.
On Friday afternoon, July 21, several train cars in Kawkawlin seemed to have derailed near M-13.
Viewer photos show several train cars turned to their side and off the tracks.
TV5 has reached out to railroad officials for confirmation of what happened and how.
A TV5 crew is on the scene to gather more information.
Stay with us as new details become available.
