Train cars derailed in Kawkawlin

By Elisse Ramey and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5 is working to learn more information about an incident involving a train in Kawkawlin near M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Road.

On Friday afternoon, July 21, several train cars in Kawkawlin seemed to have derailed near M-13.

Viewer photos show several train cars turned to their side and off the tracks.

Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.(Kelly Jean)
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.(Kelly Jean)

TV5 has reached out to railroad officials for confirmation of what happened and how.

A TV5 crew is on the scene to gather more information.

Stay with us as new details become available.

