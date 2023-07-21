Train cars derailed in Kawkawlin

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5 is working to learn more information about an incident involving a train in Kawkawlin near M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Road.

On Friday afternoon, July 21, several train cars in Kawkawlin seemed to have derailed near M-13.

Viewer photos show several train cars turned to their side and off the tracks.

Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin. (Kelly Jean)

Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin. (Kelly Jean)

TV5 has reached out to railroad officials for confirmation of what happened and how.

A TV5 crew is on the scene to gather more information.

Stay with us as new details become available.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.