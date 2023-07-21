Two bats test positive for rabies in Bay Co.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Since the start of June, the Bay County Health Department said two bats have tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the bats were taken to Bay County Animal Services, then to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lab for testing.

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, and can be fatal once symptoms appear. The disease can spread to people and pets from infected or rabid bats after bites or scratches, the health department said.

Any direct contact with a bat could be potential exposure to rabies. The health department said rabies can also spread through saliva.

Signs of rabies in animals include:

General sickness

Problems swallowing

Lots of drool or saliva

An animal that bites at everything

An animal that appears tamer than you would expect

An animal that is having trouble moving or may even be paralyzed

At bat that is on the ground

Officials said the best way to protect pets against rabies is to have pets vaccinated, and to prevent them from coming into contact with wild animals.

“It is common to see an uptick in bat encounters every July and August,” says Joel Strasz, health officer at the Bay County Health Department. “It is extremely important to be able to perform tests on these animals, so that residents who come into contact can be properly treated and vaccinated, if it is necessary. Even if no one has been bitten by a bat you find in your home, please capture it and send it to Animal Services for testing. Just as important is for residents to get their pets vaccinated on a timely basis.”

If you have been bitten by an animal, have had contact with or exposed to a bat, call 989-895-4003 as soon as possible.

The law states all animal bites have to be reported to animal control and the health department.

The health department added if someone has been exposed to the bat, do not let it go. You can watch a video on how to safely capture a bat for rabies testing here.

