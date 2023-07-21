Water main break in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Owosso reported a water main break at M-21 and Gould Street on Friday, July 21.

Crews from the Department of Public Works in Owosso are working on repairing the water main break, the city said, adding drivers should expect lane closures.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews are working.

