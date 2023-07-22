DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Round Three

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Day Three of the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational brought excellent weather!

Only one local golfer made the cut. Midland native and DOW’s own Kim Dinh competed on Friday. She and her partner finished round three 14 over par and are now nine over in the tournament.

Everyone is chasing the duo of Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol. They went eight under in round three and are now 18 under for the tournament. That’s a new 54-hole tournament record heading into the final round.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.