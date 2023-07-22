DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Round Three

(WNEM)
By Mark Pearson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Day Three of the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational brought excellent weather!

Only one local golfer made the cut. Midland native and DOW’s own Kim Dinh competed on Friday. She and her partner finished round three 14 over par and are now nine over in the tournament.

Everyone is chasing the duo of Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol. They went eight under in round three and are now 18 under for the tournament. That’s a new 54-hole tournament record heading into the final round.

