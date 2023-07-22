Fans support Flint City at Luigi’s, Bucks defeat Fort Wayne to open postseason

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks finished their regular season with an impressive 10-1-1 overall record.

The team’s postseason run started on the road tonight against Fort Wayne FC and fans back in mid-Michigan were showing their support.

Tons of fans were at Luigi’s in Flint to cheer on the Bucks.

Flint City would play a close match against Fort Wayne. The Bucks went up 1-0 thanks to a Jason Shokalook goal. Fort Wayne would tie it up 1-1, then in the 46th minute, Jonathan Robinson would fire a rocket into the upper 90. That made it 2-1 Bucks. Again, Fort Wayne would answer and tie it at 2-2.

In extra time, the 120th minute, Palmer Ault connected with Lennard Fock, he headed it in! The Bucks would take the lead and take down Fort Wayne, 3-2 in a thriller.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.