Investigation into Kawkawlin train derailment underway

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a Lake State Railway train derailment near the intersection of M-13 and Old Kawkawlin Road, Friday afternoon in Kawkawlin. The fire department received the call around 1 p.m.

“My guys, we’re here and we’ve just scoured the scene and made sure that nothing was going on,” said Kawkawlin fire chief James Burke.

He said six cars derailed and that some of the cars were empty but there were a few that were carrying lumber; but fortunately none of the cars went into the nearby river.

“Very lucky for the people around here there was no hazmat, there was no fire. Very lucky for us,” said Burke. “Very rarely happens, every once in a while you get a train that gets off the track a little bit but they just put it back on.” He said the infrastructure is getting old and needs to be rebuilt.

I reached out to Lake State Railway and a representative confirmed that there were no injuries and no threat to the community or surrounding environment; but the derailment did draw many residents to the scene to take a look and snap some pictures.

“It just doesn’t happen too often. And it’s once in a lifetime the kids get to see it,” said Bay City resident Christopher Cole.

Chief Burke says it is okay to take pictures but warns residents not to get to close.

“Don’t want them to become part of the problem,” said Burke.

I reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation and a representative said the railway is a private line and not part of the state’s jurisdiction. The National Transportation Safety Board has not been asked to investigate the derailment at this time. I also reached out to the Federal Railroad Administration but the office was closed.

Chief Burke said Old Kawkawlin Road could be closed until Monday.

