Nice Saturday with isolated downpours. Scattered downpours Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have a pretty average July Saturday with isolated rain chances in store for Mid-Michigan today followed by another pretty average day tomorrow with slightly increased rain chances.

Temperatures this morning have started in the middle-upper 50s with a few lower 60s. Some very patchy fog is possible for the next few hours. All is quiet for us this morning, which will remain the case through the middle afternoon for most folks.

Rain chances today will come in the form of isolated showers and weak thunderstorms during the middle-late afternoon and early evening for only a small portion of the area. In general, much of Mid-Michigan is expected to remain dry today -- but a chance for an isolated downpour or two will remain. As of now, the best chance for an isolated shower or weak storm appears to exist mostly for central-Mid-Michigan towards the Saginaw Bay and perhaps even the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s for most this afternoon.

Showers and weak storms should finally come to an end by middle evening, especially around sundown, if said showers/weak storms haven’t died already. Through the overnight hours, temperatures will cool down, back into the middle-upper 50s. Skies should remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds at times.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Early Sunday morning may feature an isolated chance for a few weak showers that could move through between sun up and noon, from west to east across Mid-Michigan. Much like this coming afternoon, not everyone will see rain tomorrow morning. By early afternoon we should see a drier period before additional rain chances arrive in a more scattered fashion during the middle-late afternoon through middle evening. Pop up showers and weak thunderstorms will again be possible, much like Saturday afternoon, but possibly for a larger area. Again though, not everyone will see rain tomorrow.

Temperatures will again warm into the lower to possibly even middle 80s Sunday afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.