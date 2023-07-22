Pistons and Monte Morris help restore local Flint basketball courts

Durant Park's basketball courts got a makeover thanks to the Detroit Pistons "Flint Now" Foundation.
By Austin Szumowicz
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local basketball court got a full makeover thanks in part to the Detroit Pistons and a former Beecher Buc.

The Pistons under the “Flint Now” foundation remodeled the Durant Park basketball courts in Flint. Today the court was shown off in a ribbon cutting ceremony and the newest addition to the Detroit Pistons Monte Morris came out to speak to the community and give back to the city of Flint.

Court designer and Flint artist Jamiersen Green helped open the event and the Pistons Academy also held a free basketball clinic featuring giveaways, music and the chance for local kids to ball out.

Monte Morris recently was traded to his hometown NBA team earlier this month from the Washington Wizards.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Train cars derailed in Kawkawlin
Ithaca man killed in crash with semi
Hail in Davison (Photo: Troy Mansberry)
Hail damage affects Davison area residents, car dealership
Generic police lights
3 suffered life-threatening injuries in Bay Co. crash, 4 others injured
Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud

Latest News

Grand Blanc State Champion RJ Taylor to host a local basketball camp
Pistons and Monte Morris help restore local Flint basketball courts
Grand Blanc Basketball 2021 State Champion
Grand Blanc State Champion RJ Taylor to host a local basketball camp
DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Round Three