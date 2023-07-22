Pistons and Monte Morris help restore local Flint basketball courts

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local basketball court got a full makeover thanks in part to the Detroit Pistons and a former Beecher Buc.

The Pistons under the “Flint Now” foundation remodeled the Durant Park basketball courts in Flint. Today the court was shown off in a ribbon cutting ceremony and the newest addition to the Detroit Pistons Monte Morris came out to speak to the community and give back to the city of Flint.

Court designer and Flint artist Jamiersen Green helped open the event and the Pistons Academy also held a free basketball clinic featuring giveaways, music and the chance for local kids to ball out.

Monte Morris recently was traded to his hometown NBA team earlier this month from the Washington Wizards.

