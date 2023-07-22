Warrior Appreciation Day in Frankenmuth a way to say ‘thank you’ to veterans

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) -- A big “thank you” today for a job well done for the people who protect our country, our communities and our lives.

Frankenmuth River Place Shops hosted its Warrior Appreciation Rally.

“We have major heroes in this country,” said Judy Adams, co-chair of the event. “We have military, veterans, fire, police ems, and our medical personnel. They are our heroes every day.”

The ninth-annual Warrior Appreciation Day was about friendship, and fun for the whole family.

“It shows them that they have support,” Adams said. “A lot of times, your fire, your police, they are not given a lot of ‘thank yous,’ and including your military. Vietnam veterans, when they came home, they were not welcomed here by the people of this country. So it is letting our veterans and our military know we also support them.”

Breaking down stigmas, and for anyone in need, reaching out a helping hand.

“From a veteran’s standpoint, this event, there’s a lot of resources that veterans just don’t know about,” said Cassie Cirisan, a Marine Corps veteran. “Veterans Advisory Board are here; you can find out about the VA hospital. There is something called the “I Support The 1% Food Pantry.”

Emergency responders, military and others from communities including Richville, Davison, Bridgeport Township, Frankenmuth and more showed support at the grounds of the Frankenmuth River Place Shops.

“The Bavarian Inn Corp., the Riverplace Shops, the Bavarian and Zehnder family -- we are all so thrilled to have this event here annually,” said Garrett Kerr, general manager of Frankenmuth River Place Shops. “We love our military, our first responders, and having a chance to say, ‘thank you.’ "

And there are plans to partner for years to come.

“It’s a wonderful place,” said Larry Schluckebier, event co-chair. “They have been a wonderful help with us. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.