39-year-old man arrested after allegedly touching young girls at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool
Police encourage additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man is in custody after police say he was inappropriately touching young girls in the wave pool at Michigan’s Adventure, a water and theme park in Muskegon.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post say they’re still investigating the incident and encouraging additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-329-0911.
