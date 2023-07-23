39-year-old man arrested after allegedly touching young girls at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man is in custody after police say he was inappropriately touching young girls in the wave pool at Michigan’s Adventure, a water and theme park in Muskegon.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post say they’re still investigating the incident and encouraging additional victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800-329-0911.

Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating an incident that occurred at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool this afternoon. A 39-year-old male is in custody after inappropriately touching young girls that were in the wave pool area. The incident remains under investigation. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OWhNEJKI7J — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 23, 2023

