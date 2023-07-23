Another Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This morning is starting out with dry conditions and sunshine for much of area, but as expected some weaker showers are making their way through the area. Just about all of this activity is located south of the Saginaw Bay, and it will likely remain there through the rest of the morning. For the next couple of hours, this activity will continue to move through, continuing to weaken before our next rain chance this afternoon.

This next chance of rain will feature a higher chance for all of Mid-Michigan, from both showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is very low today, but also not zero. Some stronger storms should have some heavy downpours and lightning. Some small hail and stronger wind gusts are also possible with the strongest storms. These showers and storms will be possible for much of the area starting in the middle afternoon through the middle evening before they eventually die off and we lose the heat of the sun.

Temperatures will make a climb towards the lower 80s but any areas that see enough rain during the afternoon will likely struggle to make it that far due to rain-cooled air keeping a lid on those temperatures. During the evening, expect our temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances are likely to remain low once again overnight outside of an isolated shower early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

