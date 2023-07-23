Grand Blanc State Champion RJ Taylor to host a local basketball camp

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc’s RJ Taylor has a lot to look forward to with his commitment to play at the University of Northern Iowa. However even before the new school year has started, RJ will be coming home this August to host a local basketball camp.

The all-time leader in points and assists at Grand Blanc will be hosting a Bobcats basketball camp on August 8th at Grand Blanc High School. The camp is open to boys and girls from 2nd to 8th grade and will feature competitions, prizes and a free t-shirt included with registration.

RJ was part of Grand Blanc’s first State Championship team back in 2021 and helped lead the bobcats to three straight Breslin apperances.

