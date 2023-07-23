Quiet overnight period, chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and weak storms are finally coming to an end within the last 2 hours. Expect dry conditions going into the overnight hours, as temperatures will cool down, back into the middle-upper 50s. Skies should remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds at times. An isolated shower may move through early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Early Sunday morning may feature an isolated chance for a few weak showers that could move through between sun up and noon, from west to east across Mid-Michigan. Much like this coming afternoon, not everyone will see rain tomorrow morning. By early afternoon we should see a drier period before additional rain chances arrive in a more scattered fashion during the middle-late afternoon through middle evening. Pop up showers and weak thunderstorms will again be possible, much like Saturday afternoon, but possibly for a larger area. Again though, not everyone will see rain tomorrow.

Temperatures will again warm into the lower to possibly even middle 80s Sunday afternoon.

