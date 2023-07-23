Quiet overnight period, chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow.
TV5 First Alert Saturday evening forecast
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and weak storms are finally coming to an end within the last 2 hours. Expect dry conditions going into the overnight hours, as temperatures will cool down, back into the middle-upper 50s. Skies should remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds at times. An isolated shower may move through early tomorrow morning.
TOMORROW
Early Sunday morning may feature an isolated chance for a few weak showers that could move through between sun up and noon, from west to east across Mid-Michigan. Much like this coming afternoon, not everyone will see rain tomorrow morning. By early afternoon we should see a drier period before additional rain chances arrive in a more scattered fashion during the middle-late afternoon through middle evening. Pop up showers and weak thunderstorms will again be possible, much like Saturday afternoon, but possibly for a larger area. Again though, not everyone will see rain tomorrow.
Temperatures will again warm into the lower to possibly even middle 80s Sunday afternoon.
