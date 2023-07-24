5-year-old receives dream camper through Make-A-Wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make a dream come true for a Saginaw Township girl.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make a dream come true for a Saginaw Township girl.

Myla Morrow, 5-years-old, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2020 when she was two.

Myla’s mom said in the following years, there have been long hospital stays to get her where she is today.

A Michigan child will be receiving her Make-a-Wish request.

Her treatment team at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s hospital referred her to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Saturday, Myla’s wish came true when she received a camper from R.V. Central in Mt. Pleasant.

A Saginaw Township girl received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
A Saginaw Township girl received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.(Helena Morrow)

Myla’s family said she camped out with her sister Maci later that night. The family is also planning a camping trip in Metamora in the near future.

Read next:
Woman crashes car into Turkey Roost restaurant
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility
Menas Porras Lisniel
Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley
Family increases reward for information on cold case
Matthew Leach

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Another Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud
Humidity goes up substantially for the second half of this week.
Becoming hotter & more humid this week
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Investigation into Kawkawlin train derailment underway
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Flint fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 18
Flint fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 18
5-year-old receives dream camper through Make-A-Wish
Family increases reward for information on cold case
Family increases reward for information on cold case
Flint MTA receives funding for advancement in zero-emissions goal
Flint MTA receives funding for advancement in zero-emissions goal