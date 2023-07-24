5-year-old receives dream camper through Make-A-Wish

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make a dream come true for a Saginaw Township girl.

Myla Morrow, 5-years-old, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis in 2020 when she was two.

Myla’s mom said in the following years, there have been long hospital stays to get her where she is today.

A Michigan child will be receiving her Make-a-Wish request.

Her treatment team at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s hospital referred her to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Saturday, Myla’s wish came true when she received a camper from R.V. Central in Mt. Pleasant.

A Saginaw Township girl received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation. (Helena Morrow)

Myla’s family said she camped out with her sister Maci later that night. The family is also planning a camping trip in Metamora in the near future.

