Becoming hotter & more humid this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Going through this week our temperatures are going to begin to increase significantly along with our humidity going up too. Expect some almost tropical-feeling conditions at times, and this week make sure you’re finding a way to stay cool and hydrated! The heat and humidity does fuel pop-up shower chances through the week as well.

Today

The morning has mostly clear skies and temperatures beginning in the lower 60s. We’ll see temperatures around 78 to 79 degrees at noon, then up to 84 to 85 degrees for our highs this afternoon. Our wind will be northwesterly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be closer to 84-85 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunnier skies will be here for the first half of the day before the daytime heating response of the afternoon brings some fair weather clouds. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible out of some of those clouds this afternoon, a situation similar to what we saw over the weekend.

Some spotty showers will be on tap today given the heating of the day. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain that develops will be ending near sundown, then we’re back to partly to mostly clear skies for the overnight hours. Lows land at 61 degrees with a northeast wind that will be 5 mph or less. The slightly muggy conditions with dew points in the lower 60s will hold through the night, too.

Tuesday

The chance of showers popping up is already small, but this chance is even smaller on Tuesday. We’re keeping the chance at 10% or less, most of Mid-Michigan -- if not everyone -- is expected to stay dry. Temperatures will already be raising up even more with readings expected to be at 87 degrees for the afternoon high temperature. The wind will also be lighter, only 5 to 10 mph with the direction becoming south southwesterly.

Tuesday sees highs in the upper 80s. (WNEM)

Heat & Humidity

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of this week. Highs will reach the lower 90s with dew points also around 70 degrees. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees around this time. Make sure you’re finding a way to stay cool this week!

Humidity goes up substantially for the second half of this week. (WNEM)

