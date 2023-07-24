Family increases reward for information on cold case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On July 24, 1992, a man disappeared in Flint. Six days later, investigators said he was found dead.

Earlier this summer, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced they were reopening the cold case surrounding the death of 22-year-old Matthew Leach.

Matthew Leach (Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

RELATED: ‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case

Crime Stoppers said Leach was last seen on July 24, 1992 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. walking on Corunna Road after meeting with an ex-girlfriend. A few days later, his body was found by hunters in a wooded area near M-21 and Reed Road. Investigators said he was dressed only in his underwear, and his other clothes were never found.

Crime Stoppers said at the time of his disappearance, Leach was wearing a white shirt with a Camel’s “Joe Cool” logo, designer jeans and black cowboy boots with silver-colored tips.

Investigators ruled Leach’s death a homicide due to multiple injuries.

Crime Stoppers said Leach’s family has increased the reward for information by $5,000. That, combined with what Crime Stoppers offers, tips that help lead to a felony arrest are eligible for $7,500.

You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by going to this link.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.