Flint City Bucks to host playoffs at home

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks walked away with a clean sweep Sunday, July 23, defeating Heartland and Chicago City SC in Indiana.

With their two wins over these teams, the Bucks were chosen by the USL League Two to host the conference championship and national semifinal rounds.

The Bucks face Des Moines Menace in the Central Conference title game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Atwood is also hosting the Western Conference final at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The winner of the two games will face off in a national semifinal at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at Atwood.

Tickets can be purchased online for the weekend games here. Anyone with questions or for more information, can email info@flintcitybucks.com.

Read Next:
Some Flint Community Schools students allowed clear backpacks
Flint Community Schools ban backpacks.
Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Lottery player wins $25K a year for life
Lucky for Life
Two bats test positive for rabies in Bay Co.
Generic photo of a bat.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Another Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Investigation into Kawkawlin train derailment underway
TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast
Quiet overnight period, chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow.
Road work on M-13 to begin July 24

Latest News

Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Grand Blanc State Champion RJ Taylor to host a local basketball camp
Pistons and Monte Morris help restore local Flint basketball courts