Flint City Bucks to host playoffs at home

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks walked away with a clean sweep Sunday, July 23, defeating Heartland and Chicago City SC in Indiana.

With their two wins over these teams, the Bucks were chosen by the USL League Two to host the conference championship and national semifinal rounds.

The Bucks face Des Moines Menace in the Central Conference title game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Atwood is also hosting the Western Conference final at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The winner of the two games will face off in a national semifinal at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at Atwood.

Tickets can be purchased online for the weekend games here. Anyone with questions or for more information, can email info@flintcitybucks.com.

