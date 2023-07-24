Flint fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 18

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint rescheduled its fireworks for Friday, Aug. 18 during the Back to the Bricks weekend.

The fireworks, which were originally scheduled for Independence Day, will start around 9:30 p.m. from Chevy Commons and will be visible throughout the downtown area.

“I want to thank our great partners for coming together to bring a second fireworks display to our community this summer,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Positive, family-friendly activities like these are important opportunities to unite our community, encourage fellowship among residents, and create a sense of pride in our great city.”

The Back to the Bricks weekend was chosen for the fireworks because security measures have already been planned for the event, the city said.

The fireworks were postponed from the Fourth of July holiday due to inclement weather and air quality concerns.

