Flint MTA receives funding for advancement in zero-emissions goal

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) has been awarded a federal grant so it can conduct an environmental remediation study for the facility it is storing its buses at.

The MTA has received $480,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Areas of Persistent Poverty Program to conduct the study. The study will facilitate the MTA’s transition toward zero-emissions to clean up hazardous materials in the Flint community.

“Investing in infrastructure and better public transit helps citizens get to work, school and the doctor’s office,” said Congressman Dan Kildee, who secured the funding for the MTA. “I am proud to have secured this federal funding for Flint MTA so they can continue to serve our community.”

The MTA has been working toward its goal for zero-emissions by transitioning from buses ran on diesel fuel to hydrogen. The buses are currently being stored at an alternative fuel distribution facility which was formerly a body shop. Before moving forward with development, the MTA has to assess if there are any hazards at the facility.

“MTA Flint is dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint and transitioning to a zero-emission fleet. This grant will help us meet this goal in a responsible manner. We thank Congressman Kildee for his continued support of public transit,” said Ed Benning, general manager of Flint MTA.

In June of 2022, Kildee also secured funding for the MTA to help restore transit services that were impacted by the pandemic.

