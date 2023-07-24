Flint schools announces new back-to-school backpack rules

School is coming back fast with some students going back to the classroom in a matter of weeks, but one school district already has safety on the mind.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The first day of school is less than three weeks away for Flint Community Schools and students and parents already have to prepare for some new changes. Pre-K to sixth-grade students will now have to use a clear backpack for the upcoming school year.

Back in May, the district banned backpacks completely after issues with weapons and other inappropriate items being found at school. Now, the backpack ban will only apply to students in seventh through 12th grades.

The policy was approved by the Flint Board of Education, administration, and principals, with support from area law enforcement.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a letter sent out to parents saying in part:

Small purses with personal items such as hygiene products, keys and wallets, clear plastic bags with gym clothes, and lunchboxes will be allowed within reason. These bags will still be subject to search. If a scholar brings a backpack to school, they will be sent to the office where they will need to call a parent or guardian to pick up their belongings. The office will not hold this property.

Jones also said that the district will supply a clear backpack for Pre-K through sixth-grade students at no cost to parents.

Those details have not been announced yet, but stay with TV5 as we work to get you updates.

Additionally, all visitors will now be required to present a valid driver’s license or state ID before entering Flint Community School district buildings.

