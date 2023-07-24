‘Life-changing’: Program to provide free breakfast, lunch for students

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week aims to help families facing food insecurity across Michigan.

The approved budget includes a program that will provide funding for free breakfast and lunches at public schools.

“With the bill being passed is life-changing for so many people that live in the state of Michigan but let alone the people who serve here in Saginaw County,” said Joshua Miller, the wellness and nutrition program supervisor for the Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD).

Beginning this year, all Michigan public school students in grades Pre-K through 12 will have access to free breakfast and free lunches every day.

The program was approved under the recently passed bipartisan budget bill that includes $160 million to provide universal school meals to all students in the state.

“This is going to provide an economic relief for so many families, where this is one of the staples that we need in our life, we need food. And no more than now, we need our children to have food,” Miller said.

The Universal School Meals program will impact the 1.4 million students in Michigan.

Miller said he believes this will not only remove some of the financial burden from parents but will also help families be able to shop healthier.

“Now they have the ability to purchase fruits and vegetables, buy from the MyPlate because now they have two meals every day for 182 days depending on the school’s calendar where their students, their children, are taken care of. They’re taken care of. And as a parent myself, that’s the most important thing we can want,” Miller said.

The program also aims to remove the stigma that comes with income-based lunches and alleviate food insecurity.

“No levels of higher learning are going to be happening when students are worrying about where they’re going to get their next meal from or if they’re already hungry. For this to come across for all students, 1.4 million students across the state of Michigan are now going to have that pressure alleviated,” Miller said.

All meals will be balanced based on state recommendations.

The program is set for this upcoming school year, but it would need to be put in the budget again for next year.

