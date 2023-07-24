Local NBA athlete to host basketball camp for community

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local athlete is returning home to host a basketball camp for the community.

It’s always special when a local athlete returns home to give back to their community but it’s even more special when they end up playing for their home state.

Monte Morris was traded to the Detroit Pistons within the last 30 days and on Friday, July 28, the former Beecher Buccaneer will be hosting his first-ever basketball camp at his old high school.

Morris won back-to-back state championships at Beecher in 2012 and 2013 and was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball after those title wins.

His basketball camp takes place Friday at Moses Lacey Field House.

Morris said just like many other local legends, he’s ready to give back to the future of Flint basketball.

“I’m always you know, big on giving back,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, the youth, this right here is what matters. Because when I was younger you know, Mateen and Charlie and Mo-Peet and those guys, they was doing that and you couldn’t wait to go to their camps you know at Northwestern and stuff like that. So, I feel like it’s my turn to step into that role and I’m ready to do it.”

