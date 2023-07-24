Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking and entering into a barn used for marijuana growing and manufacturing.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on July 21, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a property for a breaking and entering in progress.

According to the sheriff’s office, the property owners reported they saw with their security cameras unwanted subject(s) in their barn, which was being used for a marijuana growing and manufacturing facility.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the barn was broken into and several marijuana plants were cut, the sheriff’s office said, adding the deputies also saw two vehicles rapidly attempting to flee.

Deputies could only stop one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver of the vehicle was Menas Porras Lisniel - identified by his Florida driver’s license.

Menas Porras Lisniel (Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said deputies found several items in the vehicle including two ski masks, gloves, a flashlight, bear repellent spray, marijuana, and several tools they believe were used for breaking and entering.

Deputies were not able to find or identify the occupant(s) of the second vehicle.

Lisniel was lodged at the Gladwin County Jail.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, and for possession of burglary tools. His bond was set at $500,000.

Additionally, Lisniel is also being held on an immigration detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff’s office said.

