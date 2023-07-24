Man to swim 82.5 miles across Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WNEM) - Twenty-five years after his first swim across Lake Michigan, a record-setting athlete plans to complete the journey again for his 60th birthday.

Jim “The Shark” Dreyer first swam across Lake Michigan in 1998.

“I remember the first part of the swim, I was making great time,” Dreyer said. “I remember into the second day, probably about 6 p.m., the crew yelled ‘Land ho’ and they said we could see land even without binoculars. That just really uplifts your spirits. But what I didn’t realize was the worst part of the swim was still ahead of me. I didn’t finish until 1 p.m. the next day.”

To celebrate the anniversary of the original trip, Dreyer will attempt to swim from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to City Beach in his hometown of Grand Haven.

Twenty-five years after his first swim across Lake Michigan, a record-setting athlete plans to complete the journey again for his 60th birthday. (WNEM TV5)

The swim is planned for Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, depending on the weather. Dreyer said he expects crossing the lake will take more than 60 hours.

Dreyer’s swim is also for a good cause, benefitting the Grand Haven Chapter and Western Lake Michigan (Milwaukee) Chapter of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association.

“I have enjoyed working with the professional men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard throughout my 25-year career,” Dreyer said. “At my side, they have played a vital role in my success and together we have undertaken projects to improve swimmer safety,” Dreyer said.

To track “The Shark’s” progress across Lake Michigan in real time, go here.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.