Organization hosting school supply drive for Bay Co. students

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Many schools are asking parents and students to have all the supplies they will need to be successful in the new school year that starts in a few weeks.

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) of the Bay Area Community Foundations is partnering with the United Way of Bay County to help provide backpacks and school supplies.

The YAC is a group of kids from seventh to 12th grade who are helping in different ways in the community.

“The Youth Advisory Council is designed to develop our next generation of community and philanthropic leaders. Through the YAC, area youth are given a unique opportunity to improve life for their peers and those who come after them. Resourced with an endowment fund of almost $2 million, participants are asked to identify the most pressing youth issues and to recommend grants to solve these challenges and improve their hometown,” said Diane Mahoney, Bay Area Community Foundation president and CEO.

The YAC is hosting a back-to-school drive on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meijer located at 595 N. Pine Road in Bay City. A school bus provided by Bangor Township Schools will serve as the collection point.

Some of the supplies needed are listed below:

· Backpacks

· Pencils/pens

· Erasers

· Pencil Boxes

· Rulers

· Glue Sticks

· Markers

· Crayons

· Colored pencils

· Scissors

For more information about the back-to-school drive or to get involved with YAC, contact Aaron Fasit at 989-893-4438 or email aaronf@bayfoundation.org.

