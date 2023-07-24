Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen who admitted to the deadly Oxford High School shooting, is scheduled to appear in court for a Miller hearing on Thursday, July 27.

A Miller hearing is required for defendants under the age of 17. It is a pre-sentencing hearing where the judge will take into consideration Crumbley’s age at the time of the shooting, what was going on in his life at the time, and other factors.

RELATED: Attorney discusses factors of Miller hearing

On Oct. 24, 2022, Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm with a commission of a felony.

Crumbley admitted to killing four students and injuring six other students and a teacher during a shooting at the school in November 2021.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe is overseeing the case. He will not make a decision or sentence Crumbley at the Miller hearing.

At the end of the hearing, which could take more than one day, Rowe will set two dates – one to announce his decision, and the other for Crumbley’s sentencing.

