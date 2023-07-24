Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A pickup truck ended up on its side following a crash in Saginaw Township, police said.

On Monday afternoon, July 24, Saginaw Township police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Hemmeter Road and Weiss Street, the Saginaw Township Police Department said.

An officer on scene said a woman was driving southbound on Hemmeter when she went through a light, hitting a truck that was traveling eastbound on Weiss.

Lt. Rick Herren with the Saginaw Township Police Department said the pickup truck ended up on its side, and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, adding he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Crash in Saginaw Township. (WNEM)

Herren said the other driver was uninjured and was cited for disregarding a traffic signal.

