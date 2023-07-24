Some Flint Community Schools students allowed clear backpacks

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Clear backpacks will be allowed for some students but not for others during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year at Flint Community Schools (FCS), the district announced.

Pre-K to sixth grade students will have the option to use a clear backpack. The district will supply a clear backpack at no cost to the student or families have the option to buy their own. Students in seventh grade to 12th grade will not be allowed to have backpacks, the district said, similar to it’s policy last year.

The backpack ban came in May 2023, after Superintendent Kevelin Jones told TV5 the district had issues with weapons and other inappropriate items found at school. The backpack ban was enacted to help control what was being brought inside, Jones told TV5 in May. He said the policy didn’t bring any issues.

“We had no major issues stemming from this policy change, and academic instruction was able to continue smoothly,” Jones said. “This was an important safety measure, and we have spent the summer reviewing and discussing the policy with our key stakeholders,” he added.

As students and visitors return to school Wednesday, Aug. 9, visitors will be required to present a valid driver’s license or state ID before entering any building.

Small purses with personal items, clear plastic bags, and lunchboxes will be allowed within reason and be subjected to search.

If a student brings a backpack to school, they will be sent to the office to call a parent or guardian to come pick up their belongings. The office will not hold backpacks. The policy was approved by the Flint Board of Education, administration and principals, with support from area law enforcement.

Clear backpacks do not completely fix this issue, the district admitted, but said it makes it easier to monitor activity of younger students.

Flint Community Schools’ Holmes scholars will have their own wing now at Southwestern Classical Academy. Brownell students will attend Holmes STEM Academy in the spring and incoming sixth graders will attend Doyle-Ryder Elementary. Impacted families have been notified.

Details for the clear backpack giveaway will be shared soon.

