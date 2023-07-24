Turning up the heat this week, strong storms possible Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fairly smooth start to the workweek, but things have been a little unsettled this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms have been popping up over the last few hours and while they aren’t severe up to this point, they have been producing heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. While not everyone will see rain tonight, but if you have outdoor plans, be aware of this possibility if skies get darker.

Unrelated to any wet weather, it does appear we’re also in for another round of wildfire smoke on Tuesday with Air Quality Alerts in place for tomorrow. For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Outside of the spotty showers and storms, we do have some sun, but as of late this afternoon, some of that is starting to become obscured by wildfire smoke. That wild fire smoke is expected to hang around into tomorrow.

Any showers and storms should fade quickly into the late evening hours, especially after sunset, with quiet conditions expected overnight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will go from the 70s and 80s to the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light & variable overnight.

Tuesday

Wildfire smoke is expected to be around on Tuesday, so an Air Quality Alert is in place. (WNEM)

Tuesday’s sky conditions will be tough to forecast, because without wildfire smoke, we expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Unfortunately, depending on the degree of wildfire smoke moving overhead in your town, the sky may appear hazy, or milky white at times.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be well into the 80s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will warm up into the middle 80s in our warmest areas tomorrow, with humidity levels remaining in the muggy category with dew points in the lower to middle 60s.

There will be a small chance for storms again tomorrow, but less coverage is expected than today. If storms do develop, we don’t expect a huge chance for severe weather. Though heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning are once again possible.

These showers and storms would be tied to the heat of the day once again, with any rain falling apart into the late evening hours. Skies should clear out a bit from any clouds that develop in the afternoon, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight.

Lows will remain mild in the 60s, with some mugginess sticking around. It will only go up from there for a few days after Tuesday.

Wednesday Storm Threat?

We’ll be watching for a chance of severe weather on Wednesday as we continue to build heat and humidity right into the middle of the week. We’re currently under a Marginal Risk from around Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw to the south, with a Slight Risk around I-94.

Currently there is a Marginal Risk for Wednesday. But we don't think it's out of the question to see the Slight Risk move north. (WNEM)

Currently, it seems there is a better chance for not only storms, but rain in general to favor the southern areas of Lower Michigan. However, we think we at least need to be on guard for any shifts in this outlook. We don’t think it’s out of the question to see that Slight Risk area expanded to the north, but the question may be just how far north that goes.

Scattered storms are expected on Wednesday, some of which could be strong. (WNEM)

The best chance would be during the afternoon and evening, and if that remains the case tomorrow, we’ll try and nail down the timing a little bit more as we get better data on Tuesday. Right now, all forms of severe weather appear possible (wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes). Heavy rain is also expected with plenty of moisture available.

Stay tuned!

