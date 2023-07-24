Whitmer’s budget provides flexibility for Flint schools, center says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2024 state school aid budget, which will give critical funding to Flint Community Schools as it continues to recover from the water crisis in 2014, the Flint Center for Educational Excellence said.

The funding will help the district include school nurses, classroom aides, school social workers, community health workers, and program supplies as eligible expenses, the center said.

“The Flint Board of Education has made the physical and mental health of our scholars a top priority,” Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. “We are excited to have this additional flexibility available as we continue to reenergize, renovate, and rebuild to create great school environments for our scholars.”

Before the budget was passed, the Flint Center for Educational Excellence helped cover the cost of support services so there wasn’t a disruption of services for Flint families.

“This is a win for Flint kids, Flint schools, and Flint families,” State Rep. Cynthia Neeley said. “We know the value of having access to health resources and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to them. Community health workers have been the boots on the ground since day one, making sure we improve the health outcomes for those in our community. I am excited to see they can continue this valuable work.”

