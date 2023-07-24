Woman crashes car into Turkey Roost restaurant

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A Kawkawlin restaurant sustained damage to its building after a woman drove into it, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

According to Cunningham, around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, Bay County sheriff deputies responded to the Turkey Roost in Kawkawlin after an SUV struck the building.

The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.(WNEM)

Cunningham said a 49-year-old woman hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit the building with her Ford SUV.

The building did sustain damage, but no one was injured, Cunningham said.

Turkey Roost building damage.
Turkey Roost building damage.(WNEM)

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

Read next:
Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility
Menas Porras Lisniel
Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley
Family increases reward for information on cold case
Matthew Leach
Flint MTA receives funding for advancement in zero-emissions goal
Flint MTA

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Another Chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
Frankenmuth man charged for Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud
Train derailment in Kawkawlin at M-13 and Old Kawkawlin.
Investigation into Kawkawlin train derailment underway
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know
TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast
Quiet overnight period, chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow.

Latest News

Menas Porras Lisniel
Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, July 24
Flint MTA
Flint MTA receives funding for advancement in zero-emissions goal
Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
Organization hosting school supply drive for Bay Co. students