Woman crashes car into Turkey Roost restaurant

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A Kawkawlin restaurant sustained damage to its building after a woman drove into it, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

According to Cunningham, around 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, Bay County sheriff deputies responded to the Turkey Roost in Kawkawlin after an SUV struck the building.

The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building. (WNEM)

Cunningham said a 49-year-old woman hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit the building with her Ford SUV.

The building did sustain damage, but no one was injured, Cunningham said.

Turkey Roost building damage. (WNEM)

