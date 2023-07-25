All aboard!: North Pole Express tickets to go on sale

(source: Steam Railroading Institute)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Tickets will soon be available to experience the North Pole Express.

People will be able to have a nostalgic experience during the holiday season by riding the four and a half hour, round trip excursion beginning from the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso to the Village of Ashley Country Christmas.

It is encouraged to wear your favorite pajamas or 1940s/50s attire when climbing aboard the Pere Marquette 1225.

The first set of departures is on November 18 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be rides on Saturdays and Sundays up until December 17. There will also be a ride available on November 24 at 2 p.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets online at noon on July 25. The starting cost is $70 per passenger.

The boarding location is 405 S. Washington Street in Owosso.

