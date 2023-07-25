Carrollton Twp Police: Phone scam targets elderly residents

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A recent uptick of scam reports have shown phone scammers are targeting elderly people residing in Carrollton Township, the Carrollton Township Police department said.

The police department told residents to be cautious when receiving phone calls that ask about bank accounts, adding banks will never ask a person to withdraw money and deposit it elsewhere over the phone.

“Unfortunately, most of these scammers target our elderly residents and so far, they are thousands of dollars richer because of it,” the police department said.

The police department is urging residents to tell to their elderly neighbors and family members about the scam, and tell them they should never give banking or personal information to a caller.

