Clio man convicted of sex crimes against children

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio man has been convicted of multiple sexual assault charges involving children.

Christopher David Vanover, 37, allegedly assaulted up to five people, three of whom were under the age of 13, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said. The assaults happened over nearly a decade beginning in August 2002.

Vanover was convicted of six felonies including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, solicitation of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between the ages of 13 and 16, and accosting a child under the age of 16 for immoral purposes.

Vanover was originally charged in 2011, but the charges were dismissed due to burden of proof issues, the prosecutor’s office said. The case was reopened in 2021 when new evidence was brought forward.

“There is an old adage in criminal law that the wheels of justice sometime turn slowly and that may apply to this case,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said after the verdict was read. “But we kept the wheels turning and we kept moving forward in our pursuit of justice for the victims in this case.”

Vanover faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 28. He will also have mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring and registration on the Michigan sex offender registry.

