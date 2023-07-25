Crews respond to water main break in Flint

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The intersection just west of Beecher Road and Ballenger Highway in Flint is blocked off due to a water main break.

The city of Flint Water Department was notified about 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday about the break by the Department of Public Works.

Drivers should seek an alternate route during this time.

