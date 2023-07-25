First Alert Day: Heat continues Wednesday, a chance for severe storms returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We couldn’t buy rain for several days, and even weeks in May and June. Now, we seem to have plenty of chances for severe weather.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday, for the chance of strong to severe storms. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow afternoon or evening, it will be important to stay on top of the forecast over the next 24 hours or so as we make any final adjustments, as new data becomes available.

The heat will also continue for the next few days. For a look at when we cool down, check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

We have a small chance for a pop up shower or storm this evening, a pattern that we have experienced quite a bit lately. These showers and storms are not expected to be severe, and the coverage will be less than Monday.

Lows will drop into the 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Otherwise, we should have plenty of sun, if it’s not obscured by smoke, and temperatures will remain warm through the evening. Eventually we’ll drop into the 60s for overnight lows with a light southwesterly wind.

Wednesday

We expect to be mostly dry at 12 PM on Wednesday. *only a projection* (WNEM)

We expect to start the day dry in most areas as we begin our Wednesday. It’s worth noting however that there will be storms developing in Iowa late Tuesday night that will be moving toward Michigan into the early morning hours of Thursday. We expect most of this to move south of us, or weaken considerably before it arrives, so we’re not expecting anything serious if any showers manage to survive the trip.

Highs will reach well into the 80s once again Wednesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather should stick around through at least 12-1 PM or so, outside of that small morning chance, and then we’ll start watching for storm development from there. Ahead of the storms, we expect to heat up considerably into the 80s with plenty of humidity, likely making it feel a few degrees warmer than actual temperatures.

Our severe weather risk levels for Wednesday. Orange is the highest risk area. (WNEM)

We currently have three different risk levels around the TV5 viewing area, with the highest risk, the Enhanced Risk, being round in our southern row of counties (Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, and Sanilac). Enhanced Risks suggest that numerous severe storms are expected. Further north, we transition to a Slight Risk (scattered severe storms) around the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and the Thumb, with a Marginal Risk (isolated threat) to the north.

The time frame we’re watching on Wednesday is from 2-10 PM. As we get better data late tonight and early Wednesday morning, we may be able to trim that down a bit and provide a tighter window.

What the radar may look like around 6 PM on Wednesday. *only a projection* (WNEM)

Once storms start firing, we expect them to move from west to east through the area right through the evening hours. There may be a few waves of storms, so even if you see a storm early, don’t let your guard down right away. Storms should end pretty quickly as we get closer to the 9-10 PM time frame.

What the radar may look like on Thursday evening around 8 PM. *only a projection* (WNEM)

All forms of severe weather are possible on Wednesday, with damaging wind the most likely locally in the TV5 viewing area. Hail is slightly less of a concern than last week, but still possible. Isolated tornadoes also can’t be completely ruled out, though that threat appears higher closer to areas like I-96 & I-94.

Our individual risk level for each type of severe weather. (WNEM)

One thing we cannot discount in the talk of wind, hail, and tornadoes, is the chance for excessive rainfall. Even in the absence of thunderstorms, some rain totals between 0.50″ to 1″ look possible just from general rain. Those amounts could be much higher in the heaviest thunderstorms, possibly exceeding 2″. We’ve seen this several times recently in the last few weeks on a very localized basis.

In addition to severe weather threats, there is also a risk for flash flooding Wednesday. (WNEM)

The Weather Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk for flash flooding, so if you have the chance to remove any debris from drains near your house, or take precautions with areas that leak in your home, do so. It’s important to note not everyone will see flash flooding, but the risk is higher than usual with the available moisture and humidity.

