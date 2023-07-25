Flint City Council fails to allocate ARPA money once again

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Once again, the Flint City Council failed to approve the allocation of ARPA funding.

After a more than five-hour meeting on Monday night, July 24, the council unanimously voted to send a resolution awarding funding to assist homeowners back to committee.

The sticking point was how the ARPA advisory committee made its decision to recommend the six organizations members picked to receive funding.

This committee has residents frustrated with the process.

“You know we are just tired of waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting. This once-in-a-lifetime fund that came directly to our city should be harnessed into seeing some visible improvement and some population stability in our Flint community,” one Flint resident said at the meeting. “So, the city needs to take charge. Why you would give away your powers and authority to a committee that don’t nobody know nothing about is beyond us. We didn’t vote for a committee. We voted for you.”

Some residents also took issue with the length of time it was taking for the money to be approved.

“I’m tired. It seemed like nobody wanted to help the people with any of this ARPA money and Saginaw people already got furnaces. I know, I have friends up there, they already got roofs. There’s something wrong here and nobody sees it,” another Flint resident said.

Before the council sent the resolution back to committee, Councilman Eric Mays made a motion to increase the budget for the home repairs from $5 million to $20 million.

