Flint GM plant ex-employee pleads guilty to shooting threat, computer crimes

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former employee of a General Motors (GM) plant in Flint pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from a threat he made to shoot up the facility in 2022.

On July 6, 2022, the Flint Police Department received a complaint from GM personnel at Atherton Road and Van Slyke Road about a threat. Police believed it to be a viable threat and began an investigation.

The investigation revealed former employee, Paris Alexander, threatened to shoot up the facility, according to Flint Police Chief Terrance Green. Green said he was angry because he wasn’t rehired by GM.

Related: Police: Ex-employee at Flint GM plant threatened to shoot up facility

A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Alexander was charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, also a felony.

At his pretrial hearing on July 24, he pleaded guilty as charged to the false report of threat of terrorism.

Alexander pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime upon accepting a plea agreement. The plea agreement includes: no further up front jail or prison time, maximum term of probation with no sentence enhancement, and no consecutive sentencing.

He will not be allowed to communicate or have contact with GM.

Alexander is due back in court for his sentencing hearing on Sept. 9.

