Hurley Trauma Center receives Gold Beacon Award

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hurley Trauma Center, the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the mid-Michigan, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Beacon Award for Excellence.

The NITSB_ICU (Neuro/Trauma/Surgical/Burn ICU) is one of six trauma units in the U.S. to receive a Beacon award and is the only gold-level Beacon recipient in 2023.

According to the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Hurley has demonstrated excellence in five categories: leadership structure and systems, staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, knowledge management and learning development, and evidence-based practice and processes and outcome measures.

Doctors and nurses from the unit received the award Tuesday afternoon, July 25, at the Hurley Medical Center.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.