Hurley Trauma Center receives Gold Beacon Award

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hurley Trauma Center, the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the mid-Michigan, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Beacon Award for Excellence.

The NITSB_ICU (Neuro/Trauma/Surgical/Burn ICU) is one of six trauma units in the U.S. to receive a Beacon award and is the only gold-level Beacon recipient in 2023.

According to the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Hurley has demonstrated excellence in five categories: leadership structure and systems, staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, knowledge management and learning development, and evidence-based practice and processes and outcome measures.

Doctors and nurses from the unit received the award Tuesday afternoon, July 25, at the Hurley Medical Center.

Read Next:
Flint fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 18
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Organization hosting school supply drive for Bay Co. students
Non-Profit Organizations in Odessa came together to donate school supplies for foster children
Family increases reward for information on cold case
Matthew Leach
Oxford school shooter to appear in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
A Saginaw Township girl received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
5-year-old receives dream camper through Make-A-Wish
Menas Porras Lisniel
Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth

Latest News

A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Flint GM plant ex-employee pleads guilty to shooting threat, computer crimes
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, July 25
Consumers Energy to replace more than 50 miles of pipelines through five major counties
Multiple projects in Saginaw, like home repair and Ojibway Island improvements, are getting...
Saginaw City Council reviews ARPA funds, bank building renovation